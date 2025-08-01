Halestorm celebrating ﻿'Everest﻿' album release with art gallery, Q&A session

By Josh Johnson

Halestorm will be celebrating the release of their new album, Everest, with an art gallery event and a Q&A session in Philadelphia.

The gallery features paintings by frontwoman Lzzy Hale and photography by guitarist Joe Hottinger, though the band members won't be in attendance. It will be free and open to the public on Aug. 7 at the Old City Jewish Arts Center.

The live Halestorm Q&A will take place on Aug. 8, but you'll need to RSVP for a chance to attend. Winners will be alerted by Aug. 5, upon which the exact location of the event will be revealed.

Everest, the follow-up to 2022's Back from the Dead, is due out Aug. 8. It also includes the lead single "Darkness Always Wins."

Halestorm is currently on tour with Volbeat.

