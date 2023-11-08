Halestorm announces signature bourbon

Tons Of Rock 2023 - Day 2 Per Ole Hagen/Redferns (Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Halestorm has announced their own signature bourbon.

Created in collaboration with the company Three Chord Bourbon, the 90-proof spirit is described as a "blend of 6-year-old Kentucky and Indiana bourbons, 2.5-year-old Tennessee bourbon, and 8-year-old Kentucky corn whiskey finished in toasted barrels."

"This is a limited edition, custom blend that we made specially for our fans, and we couldn't be more excited to share it with you now!" Halestorm says.

For more info, visit ThreeChordBourbon.com.

In other band-branded kitchen items news, Papa Roach recently announced a pizza cutter called "Cut My Life Into Pizza," a reference to a lyric from their hit "Last Resort." You can order yours now via PapaRoachMerch.com.

