Halestorm announces The Living Room Sessions acoustic tour

Halestorm has announced The Living Room Sessions tour, a run of acoustic shows featuring frontwoman Lzzy Hale and guitarist Joe Hottinger.

The outing runs from Jan. 8 in Flint, Michigan, to Jan. 25 in Burlington, Vermont.

"Get ready for 12 intimate nights with Lzzy and Joe as we tell stories and play stripped down Halestorm songs, as well as acoustic versions of some of the music that's inspired us," the band says.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. A presale begins Wednesday.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit HalestormRocks.com.

Halestorm is currently touring Canada alongside Evanescence.

