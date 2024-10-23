Halestorm announces The Living Room Sessions acoustic tour

By Josh Johnson

Halestorm has announced The Living Room Sessions tour, a run of acoustic shows featuring frontwoman Lzzy Hale and guitarist Joe Hottinger.

The outing runs from Jan. 8 in Flint, Michigan, to Jan. 25 in Burlington, Vermont.

"Get ready for 12 intimate nights with Lzzy and Joe as we tell stories and play stripped down Halestorm songs, as well as acoustic versions of some of the music that's inspired us," the band says.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. A presale begins Wednesday.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit HalestormRocks.com.

Halestorm is currently touring Canada alongside Evanescence.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!