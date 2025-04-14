Halestorm announces new single, 'Darkness Always Wins'

Halestorm And I Prevail In Concert - Charlotte, NC Jeff Hahne/Getty Images (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Halestorm has announced a new single called "Darkness Always Wins."

The track will premiere April 22 and is available to presave now.

"This is only the beginning Freaks," Halestorm teases.

"Darkness Always Wins" will follow Halestorm's 2022 album, Back from the Dead, which spawned singles in "The Steeple," "Wicked Ways" and the title track. They also put out a collaborative song with I Prevail, "can u see me in the dark?," in 2024.

Halestorm will be on the road throughout the spring and summer, including touring the U.S. with Volbeat and Europe with Iron Maiden.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

