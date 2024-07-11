Halestorm announces new batch of signature bourbon

Halestorm has announced a new batch of their signature bourbon.

Created once again with the company Three Chord Bourbon, the 2024 edition follows the debut 2023 batch and features "notes of baking spices, dark sugars, and roasted nuts."

"The incredible label design was inspired by the subtle notes of cherries in the Bourbon as well as one of [frontwoman] Lzzy [Hale's] bada** jackets," Halestorm says. "We think you're really going to like this one."

You can preorder your bottle now.

Halestorm is currently on a co-headlining tour with I Prevail.

