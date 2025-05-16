A guy, a room, a goat: Watch new Volbeat video for 'Time Will Heal'

Volbeat has cast the G.O.A.T. in their new video. No, literally, an actual goat.

The clip is for "Time Will Heal," another new song from the band's upcoming album God of Angels Trust. In the clip, Volbeat appears on a small TV inside a red room, where a guy is struggling between staying awake and falling asleep. He sees an opening on the wall of the room that looks like a bloody wound, and he covers it with a picture of a goat. Eventually, the wound gets so big that he sticks his head through it.

Finally, the guy wakes up, and the wound has vanished. He removes a window from a wall, and pushes the entire wall down. He walks out to find he's been trapped inside a freestanding room which has been built inside a studio. As he exits, he sees an adorable goat munching on some straw.

Volbeat singer Michael Poulsen says the song is about having "the confidence to know there will be better days ahead when we're dealing with these moments or demons and we're struggling to find anything good in what we're doing."

He adds, "I'm still struggling with the loss of my father. I would say 80 percent of the time I'm coping with the loss and doing well. But then sometimes, I'm falling into these black holes where everything is empty and nothing is fair. I'm so grateful I have kids because when they come into your life, suddenly, everything is not about you."

God of Angels Trust will arrive June 6. Volbeat will launch a tour of Canada with Three Days Grace in June, followed by a U.S. run with Halestorm beginning in July.

