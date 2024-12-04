Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose settles sexual assault lawsuit

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose has settled the lawsuit filed in November 2023 by former Penthouse Pet of the Year Sheila Kennedy, who claimed that back in 1989 the rocker sexually assaulted her in his hotel room after they met at a New York nightclub.

“Mr. Rose has suffered greatly from this lawsuit, and I am pleased that he will now be able to move on with his life,” Rose's attorney, E. Danya Perry, said in a statement provided to ABC Audio.

The rocker added in his own statement, “As I have from the beginning, I deny the allegations. There was no assault.”

Kennedy claimed in her suit that she “suffered severe emotional, physical, financial and psychological distress" from the encounter with Rose and had “issues with physical and emotional intimacy."

Rose’s lawyers filed his response to the suit in March, arguing that Kennedy’s suit was an attempt to “rewrite history” and implying she filed it for financial gain.

They argued that she had previously acknowledged in her 2016 memoir, No One's Pet, that her encounter with Rose was consensual, adding that she only changed her story after New York passed the Adult Survivor's Act, which allowed victims of sexual abuse to sue in cases that would have otherwise fallen outside the usual statute of limitations.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.