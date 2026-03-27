Guns N' Roses keyboardist Melissa Reese drops off upcoming tour

Guns N' Roses will be without keyboardist Melissa Reese for the band's upcoming tour.

The "Welcome to the Jungle" rockers have issued a press release reading, "Rock legends Guns N’ Roses have announced that Melissa Reese will not be joining the band on tour due to unforeseen personal reasons."

"We hope our fans understand," the statement adds.

GN'R's upcoming live schedule includes a U.S. stadium and amphitheater tour kicking off in July, as well as dates in Europe, Latin America and Australia. They're also headlining Florida's Welcome to Rockville festival in May.

Reese joined Guns N' Roses in 2016 for their Not in This Lifetime... tour, which saw Slash and Duff McKagan rejoin the band alongside Axl Rose.

GN'R did not name a replacement for Reese in their statement, nor did they specify the duration of her absence.

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