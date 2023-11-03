Guns N’ Roses debut new song, “The General,” at Hollywood Bowl show

Gun N' Roses brought their tour to LA's Hollywood Bowl on Thursday, November 2, and treated the crowd to something special.

In addition to their usual hits, like "Paradise City," "Welcome to the Jungle," "November Rain" and "Sweet Child O' Mine," the rockers surprised the crowd with the live debut of the new song, "The General," which, according to setlist.fm, they played after the previously released "Perhaps."

Fan-shot footage of the performance can be found on YouTube.

“Perhaps” and “The General” are Guns N’ Roses' first new songs since the 2021 release of “Hard Skool” and “Absurd," which were reworkings of old demos.

"The General" is actually the B-side of a limited-edition seven-inch vinyl of "Perhaps." It was supposed to be released on October 27 but is now set to ship on December 8. It is available for preorder now.

Guns N’ Roses played two nights at the Hollywood Bowl to wrap the U.S. leg of their tour. They have one more show on the schedule for 2023: a headlining set at the Hell and Heaven festival in Toluca, Mexico.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.