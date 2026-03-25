Guitars played by Kirk Hammett, Izzy Stradlin, Ace Frehley going up for auction

Guitars played by Metallica's Kirk Hammett, former Guns N' Roses guitarist Izzy Stradlin and late KISS guitarist Ace Frehley are going up for auction as part of the Music Icons sale by Julien's Auctions.

Hammett has contributed his first-ever Ouija ESP custom guitar. The instrument is signed by the "Enter Sandman" shredder and includes an inscription reading, "The very first Ouija guitar – 0001! This was one of my main touring + recording guitars throughout the '90s." It's expected to sell for $250,000 to $350,000.

Stradlin's guitar is a 1987 Gibson HR Fusion 1, which he played in the "Welcome to the Jungle" video. It's estimated value is between $30,000 and $50,000.

Frehley's frequently played 1975 Gibson Les Paul with a sunburst finish is expected to bring in between $400,00 and $600,000.

The auction also includes instruments played by Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward and former Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars. Bidding begins April 27, and the auction will take place May 29 and 30 at the Hard Rock Cafe Times Square in New York City.

For more info, visit JuliensAuctions.com.

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