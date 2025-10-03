Guitarist Bonehead to miss Oasis shows while being treated for prostate cancer

Paul Arthurs of Oasis performs onstage during the Oasis Live '25 World Tour at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Oasis guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs will miss the band's upcoming shows in Asia and Australia as he continues to receive treatment for prostate cancer.

Arthurs, who's been playing alongside the Gallagher brothers on their reunion tour since it launched in July, shares in an Instagram post Friday that he was diagnosed earlier in 2025.

"The good news is I'm responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour," Arthurs writes. "Now, I am having to take a planned break for the next phase of my care, so I'll be missing the gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney."

Arthurs adds that he plans to be back with Oasis for their South American shows beginning in mid-November.

"I'm really sad to be missing these shows but I'm feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America," Arthurs says. "Have an amazing time if you're going this month and I'll see you back onstage with the band in November."

Oasis also posted Arthurs' statement to their Instagram Story, adding, "Wishing you all the best with your treatment ... we'll see you back on stage in South America."

Arthurs is an original member of Oasis and played with the band until 1999. He rejoined the group upon its reformation in 2024, which marked the end of the long-running feud between Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher.

Arthurs was previously diagnosed with tonsil cancer in 2022. He said that the cancer was gone later that year.

Oasis, meanwhile, just released the 30th anniversary reissue of their 1995 album (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, which features a bonus unplugged edition of the classic "Wonderwall."

