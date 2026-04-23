Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka announces new signature guitar with Gibson

Jake Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet performs at Little Caesars Arena on September 08, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka has announced a new signature guitar with Gibson.

The Jake Kiszka SG Standard is inspired by Kiszka's own beloved 1961 SG.

"The '61, this particular model, has defined me as a player, and I think I've defined it in return," Kiszka says in a statement.

You can watch Kiszka rock his signature guitar in a video for Gibson, now on YouTube. He'll also be celebrating the launch with a Q&A event Thursday at the Gibson Garage in Nashville.

The Jake Kiszka SG Standard is on sale for $2,499. For more info, visit Gibson.com.

Greta Van Fleet's most recent album is 2023's Starcatcher. Kiszka has since launched a side project called Mirador, which released their debut album in 2025.

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