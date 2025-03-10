Greta Van Fleet offshoot Mirador announces fall tour

Mirador, the band featuring Greta Van Fleet guitarist Jake Kiszka, has announced a fall tour.

The headlining outing kicks off Sept. 12 in Chicago and wraps up Oct. 14 in Nashville. It follows Mirador's previously announced May tour, which marks the band's first-ever U.S. headlining run, and has already sold out.

Tickets to the fall dates go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MiradorBand.com.

Greta Van Fleet's most recent album is 2023's Starcatcher. Mirador opened for GVF on dates during the 2024 Starcatcher tour.

