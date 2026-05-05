Greta Van Fleet thanks fans 'for the wild ride' in mysterious video

Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kizka and Jake Kizka performing at Soundside Music Festival, Bridgeport Connecticut on Sep. 28th/29th, 2024. (Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public via Getty Images)

Greta Van Fleet has fans wondering about the future of the band with a mysterious video.

The 50-second video, uploaded to YouTube on Monday, is titled "Thanks for the Wild Ride" and features throwback footage from throughout the "Highway Tune" outfit's career.

"Thanks for the wild ride. Love, Josh, Jake, Sam & Daniel," the video description reads, referring to frontman Josh Kiszka, Jake Kiszka, Sam Kiszka and drummer Daniel Wagner.

Naturally, the title and reflective nature of the video suggest that Greta Van Fleet may be calling it quits. Of course, there's also the possibility that this is just an elaborate tease for new GVF music.

ABC Audio has reached out to Greta Van Fleet's rep for comment.

Greta Van Fleet broke out in 2017 with their singles "Highway Tune" and "Safari Song" off their 2017 EP, From the Fires, which won a Grammy for best rock album. They've since released three albums: 2018's Anthem of the Peaceful Army, 2021's The Battle at Garden's Gate and 2023's Starcatcher.

Jake Kiszka has since formed the band Mirador, which released their self-titled debut album in 2025.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.