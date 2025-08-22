Greta Van Fleet offshoot Mirador releases new song, 'Fortunes Fate'

Mirador, the new band featuring Greta Van Fleet guitarist Jake Kiszka, has released a new song called "Fortunes Fate."

The track will appear on the upcoming self-titled debut Mirador album.

"'Fortunes Fate' is a song of yearning and escape, one that embodies the quest for freedom and self-discovery," Mirador says. "The protagonist's journey is a metaphor for the human experience, torn between the comfort of familiarity and the allure of the unknown. This song is an ode to the desperate romantic, who chases destiny despite the cost, leaving behind the one they love."

"As an artist, you're perpetually walking the line between ecstasy and disaster, radiance and ruin," the band continues. "It's a testament to the power of fate, guiding us toward our true purpose, and the enduring force of love, which awaits us in every lifetime."

The album Mirador is due out Sept. 19. It also includes the previously released single "Feels Like Gold."

Mirador will launch a U.S. tour Sept. 12 in Chicago.

The most recent Greta Van Fleet album is 2023's Starcatcher.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.