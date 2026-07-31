Greta Van Fleet announces new album, ﻿'Palace for the People'

Greta Van Fleet has announced a new album called Palace for the People.

The fourth full-length effort from the "Highway Tune" rockers is due out Oct. 9. It's the follow-up to 2023's Starcatcher.

"As much as it is a Greta Van Fleet record and a rock and roll record at its core, in its heart, it's a very modern record," says guitarist Jake Kiszka in a statement.

"We love each other just as much as ever, if not more, because we've got to spend quality time together off of the road," adds vocalist Josh Kiszka. "We've grown closer, and we have more to say and share than ever."

Palace for the People includes the previously released single "Play Your Games." A second cut, titled "Saw You Stand," is out now alongside a video, which you can watch streaming on YouTube.

Greta Van Fleet is celebrating the album announcement with a sold-out underplay show at Chicago's Metro Friday night.

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