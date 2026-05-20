Greta Van Fleet announces intimate show at NYC's Bowery Ballroom

Greta Van Fleet performs on night two of Soundside Music Festival, Bridgeport Connecticut on Sep. 28th/29th, 2024. (Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public via Getty Images)

After confirming they're not breaking up, Greta Van Fleet has announced their return to the live stage.

The "Highway Tune" rockers will be performing an underplay show at New York City's Bowery Ballroom on May 27. The 600-capacity venue is much smaller than the last place Greta Van Fleet headlined in NYC: Madison Square Garden.

Tickets will only be available in person at the Bowery Ballroom box office starting May 26 at 9 a.m. ET. They will cost the all-in price of $20, and there is a two-ticket per person limit.

The concert marks Greta Van Fleet's first live performance since 2024, when they concluded their world tour in support of their most recent album, 2023's Starcatcher.

Earlier in May, Greta Van Fleet posted a video titled "Thanks for the Wild Ride," which had fans worried that the band was calling it quits. However, it turned out to be a teaser for new music, which Greta Van Fleet confirmed with a follow-up video from the studio.

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