Greta Van Fleet announces Chicago underplay show

Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet performs live on stage during Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 24, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images,)

Greta Van Fleet has announced an intimate underplay show at Chicago's Metro venue.

The "Highway Tune" rockers will play the 1,100-capacity room on July 31, the same day their new single, "Saw You Stand," is set to drop.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 2 p.m. CT. For more info, visit MetroChicago.com.

Greta Van Fleet played a similarly small show at New York City's Bowery Ballroom in May around the release of their song "Play Your Games."

The most recent Greta Van Fleet album is 2023's Starcatcher.

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