Green Day's ﻿New Years Rev﻿ movie to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

GREEN DAY Green Day on 'Good Morning America.' ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Green Day's movie New Years Rev will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 12.

As previously reported, New Years Rev follows a trio of friends who mistakenly believe that their band has been picked to open a New Year's Eve gig headlined by Billie Joe Armstrong and company.

The film is said to be inspired by "the exploits of Green Day and their years of living in a tour van." The "American Idiot" outfit will perform in the movie, and the cast includes Mckenna Grace, Fred Armisen, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey and Bobby Lee.

New Years Rev is directed by Lee Kirk, who also helmed the Armstrong-starring 2016 movie Ordinary World.

