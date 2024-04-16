Green Day's ﻿'Dookie'﻿ inducted into Library of Congress' National Recording Registry

In a win for lovers of punk rock and toilet humor, Green Day's Dookie is being honored by the Library of Congress.

The RIAA Diamond-certified 1994 album is one 25 recordings selected as new inductees to the National Recording Registry, which enshrines "audio treasures worthy of preservation for all time based on their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage."

"We always wanted to be in this band forever," says frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. "I think in the back of our minds was to be able to play music together for the rest of our lives. So that's, that's quite a goal when you're 20 or 21 years old. But, you know, we've managed to do it, and it's just been an amazing journey so far."

Green Day will be playing Dookie in full on their summer tour in honor of its 30th anniversary, as well as 2004's American Idiot for its 20th anniversary.

Other inductees include Blondie's Parallel Lines and The Cars' self-titled debut, both released in 1978, as well as Jefferson Airplane's 1967 effort, Surrealistic Pillow, Bill Withers' 1971 hit "Ain't No Sunshine" and The Notorious B.I.G.'s 1994 record, Ready to Die.

