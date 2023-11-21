Green Day unveils ﻿'Saviors﻿' album track list

Green Day has unveiled the track list for their upcoming album, Saviors.

The 15-song set includes the previously released "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Look Ma, No Brains!," as well as the cut "1981," which Green Day first performed during a Canadian festival in July.

You can also look forward to tunes titled "One Eyed Bastard," "Coma City," "Strange Days Are Here to Stay" and "Living in the '20s."

Saviors, the 14th Green Day album and the follow-up to 2020's Father of All..., drops January 19. "The American Dream Is Killing Me" is already the #1 single on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Green Day will support Saviors on a world tour in 2024. The U.S. leg, which also includes The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas on the bill, launches in July.

Here's the Saviors track list:

"The American Dream Is Killing Me"

"Look Ma, No Brains!"

"Bobby Sox"

"One Eyed Bastard"

"Dilemma"

"1981"

"Goodnight Adeline"

"Coma City"

"Corvette Summer"

"Suzie Chapstick"

"Strange Days Are Here to Stay"

"Living in the '20s"

"Father to a Son"

"Saviors"

"Fancy Sauce"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.