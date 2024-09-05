Green Day removed from the stage at Detroit show due to drone

Green Day was briefly removed from the stage during their show Wednesday at Comerica Park Stadium in Detroit due to a drone flying over the venue.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department tells the Detroit Free Press, "There was an individual that flew a drone into Comerica Park, and because of that, Green Day was taken off the stage."

"DPD did locate the individual," the statement continued. "He is being detained pending further investigation."

According to the Detroit Free Press, the show was paused for about 10 minutes before Green Day returned to the stage and resumed their set.

In a social media post Wednesday night, Green Day apologized for the delay, adding, "Stadium security had us clear the stage while they dealt with a potential safety issue. DPD quickly resolved the situation, and we were able to continue. Thanks for understanding."

Green Day has been touring stadiums across the U.S. while supporting their new album, Saviors, while also playing Dookie and American Idiot in full to celebrate their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries.

