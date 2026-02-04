Green Day ﻿'Kerplunk﻿' girl turned into an action figure

The cover of Green Day's Kerplunk is coming to life with the Kerplunk girl action figure.

A toy based on the cover of the punk trio's 1991 sophomore album is being released by the company Super7.

The figure recreates the Kerplunk girl's hair and daisy T-shirt, and comes with a smoking gun accessory.

The cover of Kerplunk features a drawing of a girl based on a character named Laurie L. created by Larry Livermore, founder of the label Lookout Records. The original album featured an insert purported to be written by Laurie L., an obsessed Green Day fan who murders her parents to go on tour with the band.

You can order your Kerplunk girl action figure now via Super7.com.

Meanwhile, you can catch Green Day perform ahead of Super Bowl 60 on Sunday during the game's opening ceremony, airing at 6 p.m. ET on NBC.

