Green Day jabs at Elon Musk while playing in mogul's home country

On Jan. 19, Green Day called out Elon Musk on his home turf.

As footage posted on social media shows, when the band performed their first concert in South Africa Sunday in Johannesburg, Billie Joe Armstrong changed the lyrics of "American Idiot" from "I'm not part of the redneck agenda" to "I'm not part of the Elon agenda." Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa.

Green Day and Musk are decidedly not fans of each other. The billionaire criticized the band for singing "I'm not part of a MAGA agenda" during their Dec. 31, 2023 performance on New Year's Rockin' Eve, accusing them of going from "raging against the machine to milquetoastedly raging for it."

Bass player Mike Dirnt responded, "Elon Musk actually is the machine. I can't take anything else from that. He's not shy about saying stupid s*** on the internet. Whatever."

Dirnt noted, "The song’s 20 years old, and we’re Green Day. What did you expect?"

