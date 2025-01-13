Green Day headlining 2025 BottleRock Napa Valley festival

ABC/Paula Lobo
By Josh Johnson

Green Day is headlining the 2025 BottleRock Napa Valley festival, taking place May 23-25 in Napa, California.

The lineup also includes fellow headliner Noah Kahan, plus Cage the Elephant, Sublime, Kaleo, Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES, The Doors' Robby Krieger and Two Feet.

Additionally, you'll find the reunited 4 Non Blondes on the bill. The "What's Up?" outfit last performed together in 2014 after initially breaking up 20 years earlier.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT. You can get access to a presale beginning Tuesday at 8 a.m. PT by signing up for the BottleRock texting list.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit BottleRockNapaValley.com.

