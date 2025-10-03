Green Day announces 25th anniversary ﻿'Warning'﻿ reissue

As previously teased, Green Day has announced a 25th anniversary reissue of their 2000 album, Warning.

The expanded set is due out Nov. 14 as five-LP vinyl and four-CD packages, as well as digitally. The track list includes the original album remastered, along with various demos, rarities and alternate mixes, plus a live recording from a 2001 show in Tokyo.

You can listen to the demo of a song called "Castaway" now.

Warning was first released Oct. 3, 2000, 25 years ago Friday. Although initially considered a commercial disappointment -- it was the first Green Day album to not get certified at least Platinum by the RIAA since their Diamond breakout album Dookie was released in 1994 -- Warning has since undergone a critical reevaluation, and spawned one of the band's most played live songs in "Minority."

Whatever commercial failings Warning might have had at the time, Green Day reestablished themselves as one of rock's biggest bands with their follow-up album, 2004's seminal American Idiot.

