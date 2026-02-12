Green Day, 3 Doors Down catalogs surge in streams

Green Day and 3 Doors Down's catalogs have surged in streams, albeit for very different reasons.

According to Billboard, streams of Green Day's music jumped by 42% following their opening ceremony performance ahead of Super Bowl 60 on Sunday.

Individual streams of the songs "American Idiot," "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" and "Holiday," all of which were played during the set, increased by 78%, 46% and 53%, respectively.

Meanwhile, stream of the 3 Doors Down catalog shot up by 236% following the death of frontman Brad Arnold on Saturday. The hits "Here Without You," "Kryptonite" and "When I'm Gone" saw individual streaming jumps of 207%, 112% and 167%, respectively.

Arnold passed away at age 47 following a battle with cancer.

