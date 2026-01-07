Graphic novel adaptation of Rancid-inspired movie announced

Tim Armstrong of Rancid performs live on stage during a concert at the Columbiahalle on June 12, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

The upcoming Rancid-inspired movie ...And Out Comes the Wolf will be accompanied by graphic novel.

The book, also called ...And Out Comes the Wolf, will be available to preorder in the spring through publisher Z2. It'll be adapted by artist and writer Kevin Mellon from the film's script by Danny Peykoff, Jason Neese and Jamie Neese.

"With Danny Peykoff and the Neese Brothers driving this vision with Kevin Mellon, we're positioned to create something both culturally sharp and commercially explosive," says Z2 President Josh Bernstein. "And at the heart of it all is one of the greatest punk albums ever made by Rancid—a record that defined a generation and now inspires an entirely new storytelling frontier on the screen and on the printed page!"

...And Out Comes the Wolf the movie is set to screen at film festivals in the spring before hitting theaters in the summer. It takes its title from Rancid's 1995 album ...And Out Come the Wolves.

Rancid's most recent album is 2023's Tomorrow Never Comes. More recently, they contributed a cover of the Motörhead song "Sex & Death" to a tribute album, which was released in October.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.