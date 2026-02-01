Grammys 2026: Turnstile, Yungblud, NIN, The Cure among winners

Turnstile at The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, broadcasting live Sunday, February 1, 2026 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. (Alberto Rodriguez/CBS)

The winners in the rock, alternative and metal categories for the 2026 Grammys were announced Sunday during the pre-show Premiere Ceremony.

Yungblud's cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes," which he performed at the 2025 Back to the Beginning concert, won best rock performance. Yungblud accepted the award alongside the late Ozzy Osbourne's widow, Sharon Osbourne.

Nine Inch Nails' "As Alive as You Need Me to Be," which they recorded for the movie Tron: Ares, won best rock song.

Turnstile, who made history as the first artist to be nominated across the rock, alternative and metal categories in a single year, took home the prize for best rock album with NEVER ENOUGH and best metal performance with "BIRDS."

Spiritbox performed their best metal performance-nominated song "Soft Spine" during the ceremony.

The Cure's "Alone" won best alternative music performance, while their album Songs of a Lost World won best alternative music album, marking their first-ever Grammy wins. The members could not accept the award in person due to attending the funeral for late bandmate Perry Bamonte, who died in December.

Tame Impala was also an early winner, earning best dance/electronic recording for "End of Summer."

