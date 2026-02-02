Grammys 2026: Grammys celebrate Ozzy Osbourne with musical tribute

Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff McKagan, and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, who performed a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at The 68th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo: Alberto Rodriguez/CBS)

The late Ozzy Osbourne was celebrated with a musical tribute at the 2026 Grammy Awards Sunday night.

During the in memoriam portion of the evening, Guns N' Roses members Slash and Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and producer Andrew Watt teamed up to perform the Black Sabbath classic "War Pigs," with music star Post Malone handling the vocals.

Many of these artists had a connection to Ozzy, with Guns N' Roses and Smith playing 2025's Back to the Beginning concert, which took place two weeks before Ozzy's death and marked his final live concert.

Watt produced Ozzy's final two solo albums, 2020's Ordinary Man and 2022's Patient Number 9. Slash, McKagan, Smith and Malone also contributed to those albums. Ozzy also performed alongside Malone at the 2019 American Music Awards.

The Ozzy tribute wasn't Watt's only Grammy performance. Earlier in the evening he joined Lady Gaga for her performance of "Abracadabra," which featured former Foo Fighters and current Nine Inch Nails drummer Josh Freese.

The 2026 Grammy Awards took place Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and aired on CBS. The 2027 Grammy Awards will air on ABC.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.