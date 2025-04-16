Got so far, indeed: Linkin Park's 'In the End' video hits 2 billion YouTube views

ABC/Karen Neal
By Josh Johnson

It may start with one, but when it comes to YouTube views, Linkin Park's "In the End" video will end up with a whole lot more.

The clip has officially passed the 2 billion views mark, making it the second LP song to achieve that feat. The video for "Numb" was the first, having reached the milestone in 2023.

"In the End" was one of several hit singles off Linkin Park's 2000 debut album, Hybrid Theory, along with "One Step Closer" and "Crawling." Its video originally premiered in 2001 and was uploaded to YouTube in 2009.

Linkin Park is currently gearing up to a launch a U.S. tour April 26 in Austin, Texas, in support of their 2024 comeback album, From Zero. The record marks LP's first with new vocalist Emily Armstrong and their first since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

