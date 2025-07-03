Good riddance or time of his life? Liam Gallagher reacts to Green Day fan's 'Wonderwall' troll

Liam Gallagher has shared his reaction to a Green Day fan trolling Billie Joe Armstrong by playing Oasis' "Wonderwall" after being invited onstage for a rendition of "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)." So the question is: did Liam have the time of his life watching it?

It certainly appears so, or at least more than he would listening to an actual Green Day song.

In response to a video of the "Wonderwall" moment posted on social media, Liam writes, "Best song of the night."

Fan-shot footage of the Green Day show, which took place Monday in Luxembourg, shows Armstrong inviting the fan onstage under the impression that they know how to play "Good Riddance." After a verse, the fan turns to Armstrong and says they don't know what comes next. They then start to strum the chords to "Wonderwall," which led Armstrong to take his guitar back from the fan, who was promptly ushered off stage.

"Nice try," Armstrong said.

We'll see if Oasis will be playing "Wonderwall" themselves when their much-anticipated reunion tour launches in the U.K. Friday. The trek will come to the U.S. in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.