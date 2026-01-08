Goldfinger announces new album, ﻿'NINE LIVES'

Goldfinger has announced a new album called NINE LIVES.

The aptly titled ninth studio effort from the "Superman" punks arrives Jan. 23. It's the follow-up to 2020's Never Look Back.

NINE LIVES includes the previously released track "FREAKING OUT A BIT," which features blink-182's Mark Hoppus. Other artists featured on the record include Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, El Hefe of NOFX, Jim Lindberg of Pennywise and iann dior.

Here's the NINE LIVES track list:

"CHASING AMY"

"FREAKING OUT A BIT" feat. Mark Hoppus

"LAST ONE STANDING" feat. Jim Lindberg

"DERELICT" feat. Spencer Charnas

"LIE IN BED"

"LOSER" feat. FIDLAR

"UNTOUCHABLE" feat. iann dior

"JOHN LENNON"

"DYNAMITE"

"KILLSWITCH"

"THE PUNISHER" feat. El Hefe

"COLLEGE"

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.