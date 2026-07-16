Gojira's Mario Duplantier to miss US shows due to immigration issue

Mario Duplantier of Gojira performs at Pier 17 Rooftop on May 15, 2022 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Gojira drummer Mario Duplantier will miss the band's upcoming run of U.S. shows.

In an Instagram post published Thursday, the French metallers write, "Mario is dealing with an immigration issue that has made it impossible for him to travel to the US in time for our shows."

"Mario is heartbroken not to be here with us and has fought hard every step of the way to find a solution," the post continues.

Gojira is set to headline the Wisconsin Rock Fest on Thursday, followed by performances at the Upheaval and Inkcarceration festivals on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The shows will go on as scheduled with Luigi Paraventi of the band Paleface Swiss playing drums in Duplantier's place.

While Gojira fans were certainly hoping to watch Duplantier play, Paraventi filling in means that a Luigi is taking the role of a Mario, which is a fun nugget for any Nintendo gamers out there.

"Player 2 has entered the game — RESPECT," Gojira writes.

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