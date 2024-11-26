Gojira's Joe Duplantier encourages fans to 'join the vegan revolution' with PETA campaign

Korn Performs At Shoreline Amphitheater Steve Jennings/Getty Images (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier is featured in a new PETA campaign encouraging fans to "join the vegan revolution."

"I became vegan for the animals," Duplantier says. "It's about the life of the animals and what they go through. But another benefit of being vegan is for your own health. I have more energy now when I perform since I became vegan."

"I believe people have a responsibility to challenge the laws and the traditions in society … in order to move gracefully to a future where we can actually be alive," he continues. "It's not just an ethical question anymore, but it's also a question of survival for our species. You have to go vegan."

You can find more info about the campaign at PETA.org.

Gojira's 2024 included performing at the Olympics opening ceremony, which earned them a Grammy nomination, and touring with Korn.

