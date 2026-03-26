Gojira's Christian Andreu announces signature guitar with Jackson

Christian Andreu of Gojira performs at Canada Life Place on September 22, 2025 in London, Ontario. (Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

Gojira's Christian Andreu has announced a new signature guitar in collaboration with Jackson.

The Pro Plus Series Signature Christian Andreu Rhoads RR24 EVTN6 boasts "three-piece neck-thru construction with graphite reinforcement and alder wings" that create a "bulletproof foundation that delivers earth-shaking tone with fortress-like stability," Jackson says.

"But the real game-changer is the revolutionary Evertune F6 bridge – pure wizardry that locks you in perfect pitch no matter how hard you thrash, bend, or punish this beast," the description continues.

The guitar is available now for $2,429.99. For more info, visit JacksonGuitars.com.

Gojira's most recent album is 2021's Fortitude. In between, they released the Grammy-winning song "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça Ira)," which they performed at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

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