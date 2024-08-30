Gojira releases official recording of Paris Olympics opening ceremony performance

By Josh Johnson

You can now headbang along to Gojira's performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony on-demand.

The metal outfit has officially released their rendition of the French revolution song "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)" via digital outlets.

Joining Gojira during the performance was opera singer Marina Viotti. Those who watched the ceremony were also greeted with striking images including a decapitated Marie Antoinette holding her own head.

"It's French history," frontman Joe Duplantier told Rolling Stone. "It's French charm, you know, beheaded people, red wine, and blood all over the place — it's romantic, it's normal. There's nothing satanic."

