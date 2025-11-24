Gojira recruits extra guitar player for tour after frontman Joe Duplantier undergoes hand surgery

Gojira will have an extra guitar player on hand for the band's homecoming tour of France.

Frontman Joe Duplantier shares in an Instagram post that he recently hurt his hand: "After getting minor surgery, I'm on the mend but unfortunately I won't be able to play all my guitar parts on the next tour."

"No worries though, we hired our good friend [Greg Kubacki] of the incredible [Car Bomb] to 'Give us a hand,'" Duplantier writes. "The mood in our camp is up there, as we're embarking for an interesting experience on our own turf. Show must go ooooon."

Gojira's France tour launches Thursday and concludes in mid-December. They'll be touring throughout Europe in 2026 while opening for Metallica.

