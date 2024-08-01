Gojira & Green Day see Olympics & ﻿'Deadpool'﻿ streaming boosts

Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0 Buda Mendes/Getty Images (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

In addition to inspiring questions such as "Who is Gojira?," the Olympic opening ceremony also helped the French metal outfit's streaming numbers.

According to Billboard, streams of Gojira's catalog increased by 283% in the days following their July 26 performance compared to the previous week.

During the ceremony, Gorjia played a metal version of the French Revolution-era song "Ah! Ça Ira" alongside opera singer Marina Viotti. Speaking with The New York Times, frontman Joe Duplantier shared that Gojira felt they were representing "the whole metal community on the world stage."

Meanwhile, Green Day's song "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" saw an 88% increase in streams following its placement in the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

