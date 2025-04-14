Gojira announces one-off US headlining show

In between touring Canada with Korn in September, Gojira will make a quick stop south for a one-off U.S. headlining show.

The concert takes place Sept. 23 in Madison, Wisconsin. Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. CT.

For all ticket info, visit Gojira-Music.com.

Gojira's 2025 plans also include playing the massive Black Sabbath reunion/farewell concert in July, followed by a tour of Europe. Their year began with a Grammy win in the best metal performance category with their 2024 Olympics song, "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)."

