Gojira announces 'From Mars to Sirius﻿' reissue + shares live 'Global Warming' video

Gojira has announced a vinyl reissue of the band's 2005 album, From Mars to Sirius.

The package is due out July 31 and includes a picture disc LP alongside exclusive band photos. You can preorder your copy now.

Gojira has also shared a new live video for the From Mars to Sirius track "Global Warming." The performance was recorded during the French metallers' homecoming tour in 2025, during which they recruited an extra guitarist, Greg Kubacki, to play frontman Joe Duplantier's parts while he was recovering from hand surgery.

You can watch the live "Global Warming" video on YouTube.

Gojira is currently touring Europe while opening for Metallica. They'll be playing a number of upcoming U.S. festivals, including Rock Fest, Upheaval, Inkcarceration and Louder than Life.

The most recent Gojira album is 2021's Fortitude.

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