Godsmack's Tony Rombola & Shannon Larkin miss show due to personal matters

Godsmack Visits Music Choice Matthew Eisman/Getty Images (Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Godsmack guitarist Tony Rombola and drummer Shannon Larkin missed the band's show in Bulgaria on Saturday due to unspecified personal matters.

Ahead of the concert, frontman Sully Erna told Bulgaria's Z-Rock Radio, "Tony and Shannon have some personal things going on, and they're not with us."

Erna adds that he doesn't yet know if the situation is "permanent or temporary," but assures that all band members are "in good health and in really good spirits."

As for the exact nature of Rombola and Larkin's absence, Erna says, "I don’t know if I feel safe enough talking about that yet, because I don't wanna give people the wrong impression."

"Right now we're still at a stage where we're trying to figure out exactly what's happening, but we're also trying to respect their privacy," Erna says. "Whatever Tony and Shannon have ... going on in their personal life, we're just trying to respect that and at the same time still come here and put on a really great show."

In the meantime, Godsmack played Bulgaria with Evanescence drummer Will Hunt and guitarist Sam Koltun filling in. Their European tour continues Monday in Romania.

