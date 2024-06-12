Godsmack's 'Faceless' ﻿being released on vinyl for first time

Republic/UMe

By Josh Johnson

Godsmack's Faceless album is making its vinyl debut.

The 2003 record will be available on wax for the first time on Aug. 9. The package is spread across two LPs and includes remastered audio.

You can preorder your copy now.

Faceless was the third Godsmack album, and includes the singles "I Stand Alone" and "Straight Out of Line."

Godsmack has been on a vinyl kick lately. Along with the Faceless release, they also put 2000's Awake out on the format for the first time in May.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!