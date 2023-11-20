Godsmack schedules Vibez tour dates

Godsmack Perform In Berlin Frank Hoensch/Redferns (Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Godsmack has announced a trio of 2024 tour dates dubbed the Vibez tour.

The outing will make stops in Tulsa, Shawnee and Thackerville, Oklahoma, on February 15, 17 and 18, respectively. The shows are described as "an intimate evening of music and untold stories."

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 22, at 10 a.m. CT, and more dates will be announced. For more info, visit Godsmack.com.

Godsmack released their latest album, Lighting Up the Sky, in February. They supported the record on a U.S. tour with Staind.

