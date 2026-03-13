Godsmack captures final show with retired members in 'Live at Mohegan Sun' ﻿live album + concert film

Tony Rombola, Sully Erna and Shannon Larkin of Godsmack perform at The Fillmore Detroit on September 23, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Godsmack has announced a new live album and concert film called Live at Mohegan Sun.

The set was recorded at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, in October 2024, and captures Godsmack's final performance with guitarist Tony Rombola and drummer Shannon Larkin, who both announced their retirement from the band in 2025.

"Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of rock n roll history," reads a post on Godsmack's Facebook. "Because since the honorable departure of Shannon and Tony, this really is the final curtain call for the Godsmack you have known and loved, for over 30 years."

Live at Mohegan Sun is due out May 1. You can watch the show's performance of "When Legends Rise" streaming on YouTube.

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