Godsmack announces vinyl debut of ﻿'IV' album

Godsmack has announced the vinyl debut of their 2006 album, IV.

The record will arrive as a two-LP set on Nov. 15 and includes remastered audio. It's available now to preorder in two color variants.

IV, Godsmack's aptly titled fourth album, spawned the single "Speak," which became one of the band's 13 songs to hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Godsmack's most recent album is 2023's Lighting Up the Sky. You can catch them touring the U.S. throughout the fall.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.