Godsmack announces US tour with STP & Dorothy

Godsmack The Rise of Rock tour artwork. (Courtesy of Live Nation)

Godsmack has announced a U.S. tour with support from Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy.

The trek, dubbed The Rise of Rock tour, kicks off May 10 in Bristow, Virginia, and wraps up Sept. 26 in Nampa, Idaho.

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Godsmack.com.

Godsmack's latest album is 2023's Lighting Up the Sky. Since then, guitarist Tony Rombola and drummer Shannon Larkin have retired from the band.

