Godsmack announces fall leg of Rise of Rock tour

Sully Erna of Godsmack performs during the Las Rageous music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on April 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Godsmack has announced a fall leg of the band's Rise of Rock tour.

The newly added dates kick off Oct. 9 in Airway Heights, Washington, and will wrap up Oct. 24 in Uncasville, Connecticut. Dorothy will also be on the bill.

Presales open Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Godsmack.com.

You can also catch Godsmack on the previously announced summer leg of the Rise of Rock tour, which features Dorothy and Stone Temple Pilots. That's set to resume in early September.

Godsmack's current lineup consists of original members Sully Erna and Robbie Merrill, as well as guitarist Sam Koltun and former Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini in place of longtime members Tony Rombola and Shannon Larkin, respectively, who announced their retirement from the group in 2025.

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