Godsmack announces 25th anniversary '﻿Awake'﻿ reissue

Godsmack has announced a reissue of the band's 2000 album, Awake, in honor of its 25th anniversary.

The reissue will be released on CD and as a two-LP smoky green color vinyl set on March 6, 2026. Along with the original album, it features five bonus tracks, including the song "Why," originally recorded for the 1999 football drama Any Given Sunday, and a cover of Black Sabbath's "Sweet Leaf."

You can preorder your copy now.

Awake, which was first released on Oct. 31, 2000, spawned singles in "Bad Magick," "Greed" and the title track.

Godsmack released their last album, Lightning Up the Sky, in 2023. Since then, guitarist Tony Rombola and drummer Shannon Larkin have retired from the band.

