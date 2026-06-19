Glenn Danzig to direct film adaptation of ﻿'Hellmask'﻿ comic book

Glenn Danzig performs onstage at Spirit March 1, 2005 in New York City. (Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Glenn Danzig is getting back in the director's chair.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Mother" rocker and Misfits frontman will helm an upcoming film adaptation of his Hellmask comic book series.

Producer James Cullen Bressack confirmed the project in an Instagram post, writing, "Excited to be back in the trenches with my good friend Glenn Danzig as we bring HELLMASK to life."

"Looking forward to this medieval journey filled with dark magic, armored warriors, and all the insanity you'd expect from Glenn," Bressack adds.

Danzig previously directed the films Verotika and Death Rider in the House of Vampires.

Meanwhile, you can catch Danzig live on his upcoming U.S. tour, kicking off in September.

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